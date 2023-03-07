Steven E. Anderson, 72, of Austin, MN, died Friday, March 3, 2023 at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester.

Steven was born on September 11, 1950 in Austin, MN to Eugene and Helen (Olson) Anderson. Steven worked at Cedar Valley Services for over 40 years. While Steven was a large man, he was a kind and gentle giant to those who knew him. He had the biggest smile, and could give the best hugs. Over the years he loved spending time with family, going to work at Cedar Valley Services, and spending time with his housemates. He always had a deck of cards in his hand and was an excellent Kings Korner and solitaire player. Steven always looked forward to going to Perkins for a cup of coffee and pancakes. He loved war movies, listening to country music, eating out, traveling, reading, and going on vacation, especially if it was near the water, he loved boats. Some of his favorite hobbies were bowling, bingo, fishing camping, and spending time in nature.

He was preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Helen Anderson and his sister Dawn Morehouse.

Steven is survived by his brother-in-law, niece, nephews, cousins, the staff and his housemates at REM, and Barb.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, March 13th, 2023 at the Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with the Reverend Jeremy Johnson officiating. Visitation will be for one hour before the service on Monday morning.

Memorials may be directed to the Hormel Nature Center.