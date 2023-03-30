Snow possible Friday night following rain, thunderstorms Published 4:14 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

Hey, the good news is that we can expect a high in the mid-50s under partly sunny skies on Sunday.

Keep that in mind as we face the potential for measurable snow Friday evening coming on the tail end of a rather sloppy system moving into the area.

The National Weather Service is predicting the possibility of 2-4 inches of possible Friday night, following the possibility of rain and thunderstorms throughout the day Friday as temperatures range close to 60 degrees.

However, the amount of snow remains uncertain and will depend on when the rain turns over to snow.

The rain and storm potential is mainly expected after 1 p.m. Friday and throughout the afternoon into the early evening. However, as temperatures begin to dip, snow will take over, likely after 2 a.m. with winds increasing to 21 to 26 mph prior to that after midnight.

Winds could gust as high as 41 mph and will create blowing snow and difficulties to travel.