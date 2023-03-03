Shirley J. Earl, 97

Shirley J. Earl, age 97, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society – Comforcare in Austin. Shirley Jean Snyder was born June 26, 1925, in Austin, Minnesota, the daughter of Fay and Laura (Loomis) Snyder. At the age of 12, Shirley was selected by her grandmother, Emma Loomis to unveil the statue of George Washington, which stands on the Mower County Courthouse grounds, donated by her cousin, Judge Henry Weber. She attended Shaw School and graduated from Austin High School in 1943. Shirley then went on to graduate cum laude from Austin State Junior College. In 1953, she married Robert William Earl at the First United Methodist Church in Austin. During their marriage, the couple lived and traveled extensively throughout Europe and the Iron Curtain countries for seven years. Shirley worked for the Hormel office for many years. Then in 1970, following her divorce with Robert, she was employed at Riverland Community College and retired in 1989 from her position as a financial aid officer. Shirley learned from her mother how to sew and quilt. From her father she inherited her love of literature, history, and poetry. She also enjoyed ballroom dancing and antiquing.

Survivors include her two nephews, Rick Hallman of Minneapolis, MN and Wayne (Kathy) Hallman of Santa Rosa, California; and special friend, Sandy Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fay and Laura Snyder; and sister, Marguerite Hallman.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin, Minnesota. Memorials are preferred to the Mower County Historical Society or the Austin Library. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.