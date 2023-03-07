Sherry L. Whalen, 74

Sherry Lynn Whalen, age 74, of Austin, Minnesota, died peacefully with her family at her side on the morning of Friday, March 3, 2023. Born on July 27, 1948, in Phoenix, Arizona, to Wesley and Ruth Lastine. She was married to Ron Whalen at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin, Minnesota on June 4, 1966. She attended Austin High School and Austin Community College and got her Nursing Assistant degree. Sherry spent her adult life in Austin, Minnesota with the love of her life, Ronald Whalen, whom she was with for 61 years. They created a beautiful life together. Sherry worked a few jobs along the way but her favorite job was a homemaker. Sherry and Ron raised 5 children, but many people called her mom. She always made people feel like part of the family. She always made sure the neighborhood was fed. She was a loving, attentive, compassionate, and eternal caregiver. Sherry spent a huge part of her life donating her time. She volunteered, along with her loving husband, at the Salvation Army cooking dinner for families that didn’t have food or didn’t have anyone to spend the holidays with. She was an amazing cook and spent a lot of time catering events for friends and families. Many people talked about Sherry’s cooking. Sherry’s specialty, though, was making people feel welcomed and loved. She believed in the good of people and that people deserved second chances in life. She had a very strong faith and knew God would take care of her and her family. She said before she passed that she is glad she will be able to watch us all from heaven!

Sherry is survived by her husband, Ronald Whalen of Austin, MN; daughters, Connie (Pat) Branchaud of Lyle, MN, Tammy (Tony) Whalen of Austin, MN, Teresa Whalen-King of Austin, MN, and Sherry (Chad) Heard of Lyle, MN; son, Ronnie (Brenda) Whalen of Myrtle Beach, SC; 52 grand and great grandchildren; brothers, Wes (Patricia) Lastine of Mason City, IA and Robert (Laura) Lastine of SunValley, NV; and her sister, Debra (Bruce) Schorr of Sioux Falls, SD. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Ruth Lastine; sister, Margaret Hareid; brothers, William Thompson, Mark Lastine, and John Lastine; granddaughter, Lilly Ann Whalen; and great granddaughter, Sophia Samantha Branchaud.

A private family service will be held. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.