Sheila A. Carlson, 78

Sheila Ann (Kilkelly) Carlson, age 78, of Austin, Minnesota, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Legacy of Brownsdale Assisted Living.

Sheila was born in Stillwater, Minnesota to Howard and Irene (Brower) Kilkelly on February 5, 1945. She was a graduate of Stillwater High School and St. Cloud State University, where she received an English degree. Sheila was a kind and caring mother and grandmother with a great sense of humor who enjoyed watching cooking shows, keeping up with current events and spending time with her children and grandson. An amazing cook and baker, Sheila’s family always looked forward to the dozens of Christmas cookies she made every year.

Her family is left with many beautiful memories of her and are grateful for the love and joy she brought to their lives. She will be deeply missed, but always carried in their hearts.

A special thank you to the wonderful people at St. Croix Hospice and Legacy of Brownsdale for their care and kindness during the last weeks of Sheila’s life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jerry, and brother Michael Kilkelly.

Sheila is survived by her children Michael (Sondra Olawsky) Carlson, Austin, Minnesota; Amy (Paul) Gustafson, Arden Hills, Minnesota; her grandson, Charlie Gustafson; and brother John Kilkelly, St. Cloud, Minnesota.

There will be a private family service.