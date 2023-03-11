SECTION 1A: Hayfield rolls in claiming 1A title over Grand Meadow Published 7:32 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

1 of 7

ROCHESTER – The top-seeded Hayfield girls basketball team won its second straight Section 1A title when it beat No. 2 Grand Meadow 51-32 in Mayo Civic Auditorium Tuesday night.

The Vikings came out with intensity from the start and never let up as they sustained a double-digit lead for much of the contest.

“We had a great week of practice. It was probably our best week of practice all year,” Hayfield head coach Kasey Krekling said. “We ran sets that we had saved for this game and the girls did it so well. We played our best full game tonight.”

Email newsletter signup

Lauren Queensland hit a pair of early threes to keep the Superlarks (27-3 overall) within 7-6 early, but the Vikings got going soon after with a 13-4 run that saw JoJo Tempel hit a three and Chelsea Christopherson score twice.

Natalie Beaver finished with 16 points to lead Hayfield as junior guard Kristen Watson was held to eight.

“They guarded Kristen so well and Kendyl (Queensland) is such a good defender,” Krekling said. “With the focus on her, Jojo and Chelsea combined for 16. That was who we thought needed to have big nights for us and they did.”

Lauren Queensland, a sophomore, finished with 20 points for GM.

Grand Meadow 16 16 – 32

Hayfield 34 17 – 51

Hayfield scoring: Natlie Beaver, 16; Chelsea Christopherson, 10; Kristen Watson 8; Jojo Tmempel, 8; Emily Hansen, 2; Molly Hansen, 2; Emily Hansen, 4; Betsy Gillette 2

GM scoring: Lauren Queensland, 20; Lexy Foster, 4; Rebecca Hoffman, 4; Gracie Foster, 3; Kendyl Queensland, 1