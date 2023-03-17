Schmitt leads Blue Devil women to a historic upset Published 8:40 am Friday, March 17, 2023

The Riverland Community College women’s basketball team scored its biggest win in program history when it upset No. 2 Fulton-Montgomery (21-1 overall) 72-60 in the NJCAA Division III quarterfinals in Rochester Thursday.

Austin grad Reana Schmitt posted 25 points, 19 rebounds and six blocks for the Blue Devils.

The Blue Devils (23-5 overall) will take on No. 3 RCTC in the semifinals tonight at 7 p.m. in Rochester. RCC won the Region XII championship game over the Yellowjackets, but RCTC won both regular season meetings between the teams.

RCC scoring: Reana Schmitt, 25; Nora Mecoleta, 14; Cayli Miles, 13; Camryn McQuery, 10; Kenai Holien, 5; Savannah Longhoma, 5