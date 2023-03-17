Sarah Lysne: The joy of prioritizing part II Published 6:25 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

In my last column, I wrote about my top three priorities in life, which are my health, my faith and the human connection. I’d like to think that I prioritize my activities in this order, but often I don’t.

Let’s face it, taking care of our mental and physical health can be a challenge. It often requires me to be proactive or to change my routine. I used to enjoy typing this column in the evening when everything seemed quieter, but now I have to type it in the daytime when I have more energy.

Unfortunately, I used to base my self esteem on how many things I completed on my “to do “ list. This isn’t working for me anymore and that is okay. We all only have so much energy, and I have learned that it is often more important to look at “what” we do instead of “how much” we do. I have also realized that there are things on my “to do” list that don’t HAVE to get done, ever, no matter what my ego tells me.

Finally, I’ve learned that when I don’t feel good, I need to pause and ask myself, “What do I need right now?” Do I need to just sit and watch the snow fall and relax? Do I need to exercise? Do I need to be around people? When I take time to pause and figure out what I need, I am taking care of myself, and I always feel better.

Join me next week for, “The joy of prioritizing part III.”