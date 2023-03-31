Sarah Lysne: The joy of never giving up Published 4:43 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

When I was in junior high, my friend Debbie and I decided we wanted to participate in a 50 mile bike-a-thon fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. I am not sure why we wanted to do this, except for the challenge. We needed a parent to accompany us, and we were grateful that my dad agreed.

None of us were prepared for this journey. Our bikes were not designed for long trips. Debbie’s chain kept falling off and my dad kept patiently fixing it.

It was a warm day, but fortunately there were plenty of rest areas along the way where volunteers offered us ice water, sandwiches and cookies.

The last few miles were exhausting, but we made it! We were very proud of ourselves. I still feel pride in that accomplishment today.

I realize now that challenges like the bike-a-thon helped me build the character and strength that I need to fight my ALS.

We all have many challenges in life. Sometimes they may seem unbearable, but that’s when we can turn to the people at the rest areas of our lives who will offer us comfort as we continue on our path.