Sarah Lysne: The joy of finding light, love and peace Published 5:37 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

This is a difficult time of year for me. I am so anxious to spend time on my porch and it doesn’t seem like that will happen very soon.

I’ll admit that winter was making me feel kind of down, but then I remembered some ideas from a book study of “A Course in Miracles,” by author Helen Schucman. Some of the book’s main themes are light, love, and peace. My understanding is that we can look for ways that God speaks to us through these themes.

I thought this would be the perfect time to look for signs of God’s love for me.

As I made my way to the car, I felt the light of God as the sun warmed my face,

I felt the love of God through the kind words of friends.

I felt the peace of God through the beautiful music during a church service.

Suddenly, I realized that even on the gloomy days, the signs of God’s love can light our way.