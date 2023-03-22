SAP 104-116-0041&CP 23101 Published 9:05 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

CONCRETE STREET RECONSTRUCTION

1 ST STREET NW

SAP 104-116-0041

& CP 23101

Notice is hereby given the Online Bids will be received by the City of Austin until 2:00 PM, Thursday, April 13, 2023, via QuestCDN for the furnishing of all labor and material for the 1 st Street NW project.

The bid opening will be conducted via Zoom, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud:

SAP 104-116-0041 & CP 23101 – 1 st Street NW

April 13, 2023, 2:00 pm (CDT)

Attend in person at Austin City Hall, Council Chambers, 500 4 th Avenue NE, Austin, MN 55912, or join my meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82858829992?pwd=eU1NZkxCbFVMbU01cGtIbFZ5SXlpQT09

1st Street NW

Approximate Quantities are as follows:

TO OBTAIN BID DOCUMENTS: Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.questcdn.com or www.ci.austin.mn.us. You may view the digital plan documents for free by entering Quest project # 8429263 on the website’s Project Search page. Documents may be downloaded for $50.00. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, viewing, downloading, and working with this digital project information.

BID SUBMITTAL: For this project, bids will ONLY be received electronically. A bid shall be submitted online no later than the date and time prescribed. For this project, the City will only be accepting online electronic bids through QuestCDN. To access the electronic bid form, download the project document and click online bidding button at the top of the advertisement. Prospective bidders must be on the plan holders list through QuestCDN for bids to be accepted.

In addition to digital plans, paper copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Office of the

City Engineer, 500-4 th Avenue NE, Austin, MN, 55912, for $50.00, which is non-refundable.

Bid security in the amount of five percent (5%) of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

A Contractor responding to these Bidding Documents must submit to the City/Owner a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota

Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.

The City Council reserves the right to reject any or all bids, accept or reject any alternatives, waive any informalities, or to accept the bid deemed to be in the best interest of the City.

Bids may be held by the City Council of Austin for a period not to exceed forty-five (45) days from the date of the opening of bids for the purpose of reviewing the bids and investigating the qualifications of bidders prior to award of the contract.

Tom Dankert, City Recorder

