Sadie Eileen Pratt, 22

Sadie Eileen Pratt, age 22, of Dexter, was on born April 27, 2000 at Olmsted Hospital in Rochester, MN. Sadie was born to Joe and Darlene Pratt (Menard). She grew up in Dexter, MN and graduated from Grand Meadow High School. She worked most of her life as a caregiver of disabled adults. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, loved camping trips with her family and hobbies included drawing and painting. Sadie had a kind and loving spirit and her gentle soul touched everyone that knew her. She will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her parents, Joe and Darlene Pratt, Sister: Trisha Pratt, Brother: Randall Pratt, Grandparents: Bertha Horne and Mr. & Mrs. Vernon VanWinkle, Nephews: Damien, Dylan and Daniel Gross, Aunts: Lisa Toms, Brandy Horne, Leslie Pratt, Lori Pratt, Julie Pratt, Deb Pratt, Janice Northrup, Uncles: Marc Pratt, Mike Pratt, Billy Jo Menard, Robert Northrup. She is preceded in death by grandparents, Dorthy Burnett, Clifford Pratt, Vincent and Marie Menard, Uncle: Randy Menard, Cousin: Steven Toms.

A funeral will be held on Thursday March 16, 2023 at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Elkton, MN with Pastor Jackie Short officiating. There will be a visitation from 10-11am on Thursday morning and the service will follow at 11am. A luncheon will be offered after the funeral in the church hall. Interment will take place following the service at Grandview Cemetery in Austin, Minnesota.