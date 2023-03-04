RUSH HOLDINGS LLC
Published 2:33 pm Saturday, March 4, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Organization
I, Steve Simon, Secretary of State of Minnesota, do certify that: The following business entity has duly complied with the relevant provisions of Minnesota Statutes listed below, and is formed or authorized to do business in Minnesota on and after this date with all the powers, rights and privileges, and subject to the limitations, duties and restrictions, set forth in that chapter.
The business entity is now legally registered under the laws of Minnesota.
Name: RUSH Holdings LLC
File Number: 1376458200025
Minnesota Statutes,
Chapter: 322C
This certificate has been issued on: 02/24/2023
/s/Steve Simon
Secretary of State
State of Minnesota
Austin Daily Herald:
Mar. 4 and 8, 2023
