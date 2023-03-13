Riverland splits a baseball doubleheader in Southern California Published 3:12 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

The Riverland Community College baseball team wrapped up its spring road trip by splitting a doubleheader at Southern California Leadership University on Saturday. The Blue Devils lost the opener 5-4 and won the nightcap 4-3.

Southland grad Harrison Hanna had a no decision in the opener for the Blue Devils (8-4 overall) as he allowed three runs in six innings.

SCL 5, Riverland 4

Email newsletter signup

RCC pitching: Harrison Hanna 6 IP, 8 H, 3 BB, 3 ER, 2 K; Brenden Groth (L) 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 K

RCC hitting: Hunter Vikemyr, 1-for-4, R; Jared Grams, 1-for-4, R; Joshua Fernandez, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Evan Hubatch, 1-for-3, RBI; Max Diluzio, 3-for-3

RCC 4, SCL 3

RCC pitching: Chase Frey (W) 5 IP, 7 H, 1 BB, 3 ER, 5 K; Brenden Groth (S) 2 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 0 R, 2 K

RCC hitting: Groth, 2-for-3, R; Jared Grams, 1-for-4; Joshua Fernandez, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Jesus Aquino, 1-for-2, RBI, R; Jake Bryant, 1-for-1; Max Diluzio, 1-for-3, RBI