Richard L. Spinler, 71

Richard Loren Spinler, age 71, of Brownsdale, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Albert Lea, Minnesota. Richard was born on July 26, 1951, in Owatonna, Minnesota, to Loren and Donna (Olsen) Spinler. He grew up in Austin, Minnesota, and in 1968, at the age of 17, he enlisted in the United States Army. Richard enlisted for three years so he could receive training in mechanical work and his choice of where to be stationed, which was Germany. After six months in Germany, he received orders sending him to Vietnam. Richard served almost 16 months in Vietnam and earned a Purple Heart for injuries sustained in his leg from shrapnel. Richard earned his GED and eventually went on to earn his associate’s degree from Inver Grove Heights Community College with a degree as a Building Inspector. In 1973, Richard was united in marriage to Sandra Jensen at Moscow Lutheran Church. The couple was blessed with three children, Kristopher, Kevin, and Melissa, and raised their family in Lyle. Sandra passed away on January 9, 1994. On July 10, 2010, Richard married Mary Campbell in Nashua, Iowa. He held various jobs which included positions at Joseph Construction, Bliss Concrete, and RBS Drilling. Richard was a 40 year member of the Lyle American Legion. He loved having fun, collecting baseball cards, albums, guns, and knives, gardening. He grew rhubarb and pickles and made horseradish. Richard especially enjoyed sitting on his porch, drinking beer, listening to the MN Twins, and waving and visiting with everyone who passed by. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Richard is survived by his mother, Donna Spinler of Austin; children, Kristopher (Brandi) Spinler of Lyle, Kevin (Natalie) Spinler of Grand Meadow, Melissa (Jeramy) Verness of Albert Lea; step-children, Dustin (Greta) Steinbrink of Avondale, AZ, Cheyanne (Curtis) Steinbrink of Austin, Adam Steinbrink of Austin, Charity Steinbrink of Waterville, MN, Cody (Morgan) Steinbrink of Austin; grandchildren, Aliyah, Kaiden, Kaylee, Caleb, Kashay, Killian, Ethan, Logan, Jase; step-grandchildren; dog, Alfie; and siblings, Yuri Justin, Sandy (Ernie) Halbach, Susie (Vern) Larson, Joe (Amy) Spinler. He was preceded in death by his wives, Sandra, and Mary; father, Loren Spinler; granddaughter, Patricia Grace Spinler; and too many friends to list.

The funeral service for Richard will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.