REZONING REQUEST

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Austin has received an application for rezoning of the property located at 1st Ave and 3rd Ave SE owned by Housing and Redevelopment Authority. This requested action is to rezone the parcel from “I-1” Light Industrial and “B-2” Commercial to “R-O” Multi-Family Office.

Said petition of the requested rezoning will be heard at a regular meeting of the Austin City Planning Commission on Tuesday, March 13th, at 5:30 pm in Council Chambers of the Austin Municipal Building, 500 4th Avenue N.E., Austin, Minnesota, at which time and place all interested persons will be heard.

/s/Holly Wallace

Planning and Zoning Administrator

