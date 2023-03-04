REZONING REQUEST
Published 2:35 pm Saturday, March 4, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF HEARING
ON REZONING
AUSTIN CITY
PLANNING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Austin has received an application for rezoning of the property located at 1st Ave and 3rd Ave SE owned by Housing and Redevelopment Authority. This requested action is to rezone the parcel from “I-1” Light Industrial and “B-2” Commercial to “R-O” Multi-Family Office.
Said petition of the requested rezoning will be heard at a regular meeting of the Austin City Planning Commission on Tuesday, March 13th, at 5:30 pm in Council Chambers of the Austin Municipal Building, 500 4th Avenue N.E., Austin, Minnesota, at which time and place all interested persons will be heard.
BY ORDER OF THE
AUSTIN CITY
PLANNING COMMISSION
/s/Holly Wallace
Planning and Zoning Administrator
Email newsletter signup
Austin Daily Herald:
Mar. 4, 2023
REZONING REQUEST