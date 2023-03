Rain, temperatures force cancellation of final Paint the Town Pink event Published 9:21 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Recent rains and sustained warm weather has forced the cancellation of Paint the Town Pink’s final event.

Freezin for a Reason Ice Golf had already been postponed once to this coming Saturday on East Side Lake, but the mild weather has now forced its cancellation.

There will still be a check presentation and thank you party at Hoot and Ole’s at 11 a.m. on Saturday.