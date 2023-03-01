PUBLIC HEARING Published 8:48 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

CEDAR RIVER WATERSHED DISTRICT

1408 21st. Ave. NW,

Austin, MN 55912

507-434-2603, ext. 5

www.cedarriverwd.org/

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Managers of the Cedar River Watershed District pursuant to Minnesota Statue 103D.605 will hold a hearing March 22, 2023, at 6:00 PM. at the Cedar River Watershed District office located at 1408 21st. Ave. NW, Austin, Minnesota. The purpose of the hearing is to consider and take comments on

CRWD Project #9-17.

The project will reduce stormwater flows, reduce sediment and nutrient transport downstream of the project areas while also reducing likelihood of immediately downstream roads overtopping. The estimated cost of the project is $1,000,000 to be paid, mostly, by a grant from the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources and other local and state funding. Grant funds for this project are provided under Laws of Minnesota 2015, 1 st Special Session, Chapter 2, Article 2, Section 7; Minnesota Statutes Sections 103B.101 and 103B.3369 (Clean Water Fund) as part of the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment. The project supports the CRWD comprehensive plan, indicating opportunities for intensive best management practice implementation.

For further information contact the Watershed District Office at 507-434-2603, ext. 5.

Cody Fox,

CRWD Administrator

Austin Daily Herald:

Mar. 1 and 8, 2023

