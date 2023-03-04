PLAT REVIEW Published 2:35 pm Saturday, March 4, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF HEARING

AUSTIN CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN, that the City of Austin has received an application for review of preliminary and final plat of 1st Ave SE and 3rd St SE. Review of said application will be heard at a regular meeting of the Austin City Planning Commission on Tuesday, the 14th day of March, 2023 at 5:30 pm in Council Chambers of the Austin Municipal Building, 500 4th Avenue N.E., Austin, Minnesota, at which time and place all interested persons will be heard.

BY ORDER OF THE

AUSTIN CITY

PLANNING COMMISSION

/s/Holly Wallace

Planning and Zoning Administrator

Austin Daily Herald:

Mar. 4, 2023

PLAT REVIEW