Published 2:36 pm Saturday, March 4, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF HEARING

AUSTIN CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the City of Austin has received an application for review of preliminary and final plat of the NW corner of 27th Ave NW and 4th St NW. Review of said application will be heard at a regular meeting of the Austin City Planning Commission on Tuesday, the 14th day of March, 2023 at 5:30 pm in Council Chambers of the Austin Municipal Building, 500 4th Avenue N.E., Austin, Minnesota, at whicch time and place all interested persons will be heard.

BY ORDER OF THE

AUSTIN CITY

PLANNING COMMISSION

/s/Holly Wallace

Planning and Zoning Administrator

Austin Daily Herald:

Mar. 4, 2023

PLAT REVIEW