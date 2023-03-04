PLAT REVIEW
Published 2:36 pm Saturday, March 4, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF HEARING
AUSTIN CITY PLANNING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the City of Austin has received an application for review of preliminary and final plat of the NW corner of 27th Ave NW and 4th St NW. Review of said application will be heard at a regular meeting of the Austin City Planning Commission on Tuesday, the 14th day of March, 2023 at 5:30 pm in Council Chambers of the Austin Municipal Building, 500 4th Avenue N.E., Austin, Minnesota, at whicch time and place all interested persons will be heard.
BY ORDER OF THE
AUSTIN CITY
PLANNING COMMISSION
/s/Holly Wallace
Planning and Zoning Administrator
Email newsletter signup
Austin Daily Herald:
Mar. 4, 2023
PLAT REVIEW