Photos: Pee Wee B’s continue rolling

The Austin Pee Wee B hockey team has advanced to Regionals in Marshall on March 3-5. On Sunday, Feb. 19, Austin played Rochester Gold in the District 9 Championship game falling 8-6. The top three teams out of the District Tournament advance to Regionals. Front row, from left: Austin Johnson, Owen Clennon, Liamm Silva, Vaughn Barry, Asher Blake. Second Row: Isaiah Grindeland, Aaden Johnson, Carter Severtson, Liam Kirby, Tyson Rubin, Trace Medgaarden. Back Row: Coaches Matt Kirby, Taggert Medgaarden, Marty Clennon. Photos provided
Austin Pee Wee B and Pee Wee C hosted the Tyler Brady Memorial on Jan. 13-15.The Austin Pee Wee B beat the Madison Capitals in the championship game.