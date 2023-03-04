PERMIT Published 2:34 pm Saturday, March 4, 2023

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the City of Austin has received an application for a five year interim use permit from Nikola Baumann, 107 27th Street NW, Austin, MN, to allow her to keep 3-4 horses in an agricultural area, zoned “R-1” Single Family Residential District, after annexation. This action is brought pursuant to Austin City Code Sections 11.57 and 11.56. The proposed use is only allowed in the city as a legal non-conforming use, meaning it existed prior to annexation and did not lapse for more than a year after. The property consists of approximately 20 acres, although only a small portion is proposed to be used as horse pasture, generally described as follows:

Portions of Cresthaven Second Addition, Lots 4 and 5 and a portion of the pasture located on parcel 24.875.0055 to the West of Lot 5, City of Austin, Mower County, MN.

Said petition will be heard at a regular meeting of the Austin City Planning Commission on Tuesday, the 13th day of March, 2023 at 5:30 pm in Council Chambers of the Austin Municipal Building, 500 4th Avenue N.E., Austin, Minnesota.

Said petition will be heard at a regular meeting of the Austin City Planning Commission on Tuesday, the 14th day of March, 2023 at 5:30 pm in Council Chambers of the Austin Municipal Building, 500 4th Avenue N.E., Austin, Minnesota.

/s/Holly Wallace

Planning and Zoning Administrator

