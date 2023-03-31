Jan. 8, 1954 – Feb. 27, 2023

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Patsy Seira Christopherson, 69, formerly Austin, Minn. and Alva, Fla., died Monday, Feb. 27, in Gulf Coast Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m., Sunday, May 21, at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary in Austin. Visitation will continue from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial Mass at 2 p.m., Monday, May 22, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. Father Greg Leif will officiate. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Austin.

Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary.

www.clasenjordan.com