Packers send one swimmer to championship finals at state, others will compete in consolation finals Published 4:23 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

The Packers had just one athlete reach the finals at Friday’s preliminaries in the Minnesota Class A State Swimming and Diving meet at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center, but they will be in the consolation final in several events in Saturday’s finals, which begin at noon.

Winston Walkup took eighth in the the 100-yard breaststroke to make it to the championship final with a time of 54.82 seconds.

Austin’s 200-yard medley relay team and the 200-yard freestyle relay team will swim in the consolation finals, along with Zach Evenson in the 200-yard freestyle, Kenny Cabeen in the 100-yard freestyle, and Brent Dahl in the 500-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Brent Dahl, Winston Walkup, Joey Hilkin, Kenny Cabeen (10th, 1:39.46)

200-freestyle: Zach Evenson (15th, 1:49.19)

200-individual medley: Winston Walkup (12th, 2:03.23)

50-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (17th, 22.35)

100-butterfly: Joey Hilkin (26th, 56.34)

100-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (14th, 49.30); Zach Evenson (19th, 50.08)

500-freestyle: Brent Dahl (13th, 4:59.59)

200-freestyle relay: Zach Evenson, Joey Hilkin, Lucas Myers, Kenny Cabeen (10th, 1:31.29)

100-breaststroke: Winston Walkup (eighth, 54.82); Brent Dahl (ninth, 55.0)

400-freestyle relay: Zach Evenson, Lucas Myers, Brent Dahl, Winston Walkup (18th, 3:23.83)