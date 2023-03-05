Packers girls get back to the section title game with a win in Red Wing Published 9:18 pm Saturday, March 4, 2023

The No. 3 seeded Austin girls basketball team went into No. 2 Red Wing (19-8 overall) and took a 66-62 win in a Section 1AAA semifinal Saturday night.

Eighth grader Quinn Osgood, who was not playing varsity when the Packers went to state last year, scored 18 points to pace Austin to the win.

Austin (20-8 overall) led 35-29 at the half.

Email newsletter signup

The Packers will take on either Stewartville or Byron in the Section 1AAA title game in Mayo Civic Center at 6 p.m. Friday.

Austin scoring: Quinn Osgood, 18; Cassidy Shute, 14; Ajiem Agwa, 14; Olivia Walsh, 11; Marissa Shute, 9