‘Our Austin, Our America’ portrait exhibit to open at state capitol Published 3:41 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

The Minnesota Historical Society has announced that the opening reception for the “Our Austin, Our America” exhibit on the 3rd Floor Exhibit Gallery will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, March 13, with remarks at 5:30 p.m.

This exhibit will be open to the public through June 30.

“It has been such a wonderful community effort to bring this show to life and I am so thrilled to see the exhibit come together at the Minnesota State Capitol,” said Lindsey Dyer, Capitol and MNHS Sites Art Program Specialist, with the Minnesota Historical Society. “Austin’s sense of community radiates from the photographs in this show, the joy is infectious.”

“Our Austin, Our America” is a collaborative community project that began with a variety of portrait exhibits and evolved into a companion book. The photography exhibit debuted in August 2022 during the Austin ArtWorks Festival and shares personal stories of the remarkable people featured in the portraits.

The “Our Austin, Our America” book is available online through the Minnesota Historical Society online store and at the Information Desk in the Minnesota State Capitol while the exhibit is on display.

“Our Austin, Our America” was selected by the Capitol Art Exhibit Advisory Committee and approved by the State Capitol Preservation Commission.

Visitors to this exhibit can look forward to an experience that celebrates the positive impact of embracing diversity, equity, and inclusion in Austin.

The “Our Austin, Our America” photo portraits by William Taufic convey both fascinating and hopeful insights.

Admission to the Minnesota State Capitol, including the 3rd Floor Exhibit Gallery, is free and open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. It is closed Memorial Day, Monday, May 29 and on Sundays.