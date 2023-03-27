ORDINANCE NO. 719 Published 9:21 pm Sunday, March 26, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

ORDINANCE NO. 719

AN ORDINANCE

OF THE CITY OF AUSTIN, MINNESOTA AMENDING CHAPTER 5

OF THE CITY CODE

The Council of the City of Austin does ordain:

Section 1. Austin City Code Chapter 5, Section 5.01 Subd. 7 and Subd. 16; Section 5.51 Subd 4; Section 5.62, Subd 8; Section 5.63; Section 5.65 Subd. 2 A and B; and Section 5.65 Subd. 3 are hereby repealed.

Section 2. A new section 5.01 Subd. 7 and Subd. 16 are hereby enacted and shall read as follows:

§ 5.01 Subd 7.

Subd. 7. Wine. Wine is the product made from the normal alcoholic fermentation of grapes, including still wine, sparkling and carbonated wine, wine made from condensed grape must, wine made from other agricultural products than sound, ripe grapes, imitation wine, compounds sold as wine, vermouth, cider, perry and sake, in each instance containing not less than one-half of one percent nor more than 24 percent alcohol by volume for nonindustrial use.

§ 5.01 Subd 16.

Subd. 16. Restaurant. Restaurant is an establishment, other than a hotel, under the control of a single proprietor or manager, where meals are regularly prepared on the premises and served at tables to the general public, and having a minimum seating capacity for guests as prescribed by the appropriate license issuing authority.

Section 3. A new section 5.51 Subd. 4 is hereby enacted and shall read as follows:

§ 5.51 SUBD 4.

Subd. 4. License Fee. This fee for the one-day license is $25.00.

Section 4. A new section 5.62 Subd. 8 is hereby enacted and shall read as follows:

§ 5.62 SUBD 8.

Subd. 8. On-sale wine licenses shall be granted to restaurants, as defined in this chapter. For purposes of this section, however, the restaurant shall have appropriate facilities for seating not less than 25 guests at one time.

Section 5. A new section 5.63 is hereby enacted and shall read as follows:

§ 5.63

HOURS AND DAYS OF SALE BY ON SALE WINE LICENSEES

Subd. 1. No sale of wine may be made between 1:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m.

Subd. 2. The sale of wine on Sundays is allowed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. on

Sunday to 1:00 a.m. on Monday with a special Sunday on-sale wine license.

Section 6. A new Section 5.65 subd. 2 A is hereby enacted and shall read as follows:

§ 5.65 SUBD 2 A.

A. Restaurant. An establishment other than a hotel, under the control of a single proprietor or manager, where meals are regularly prepared on the premises and served at tables to the general public, and having a seating capacity of not less than 30 guests at one time.

Passed by a vote of yeas

and nays this 20th day

of March, 2023

YEAS 6 NAYS 0

APPROVED:

Stephen M. King, Mayor

ATTEST:

Tom Dankert, City Recorder

This ordinance was introduced on March 20, 2023; approved on March 20, 2023; was published in the Austin Daily Herald on March 25, 2023 and becomes effective April 1, 2023.

