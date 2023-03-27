ORDINANCE NO. 718
Published 9:22 pm Sunday, March 26, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF AUSTIN, MINNESOTA AMENDING CITY CODE CHAPTER 11 ENTITLED “LAND USE REGULATION (ZONING)” BY CHANGING A LAND USE DISTRICT; AND BY ADOPTING BY REFERENCE,
CITY CODE CHAPTER 1 AND SECTION 11.99 WHICH, AMONG OTHER THINGS, CONTAIN PENALTY PROVISIONS.
THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF AUSTIN ORDAINS as follows:
Section 1. City Code Chapter 11 is hereby amended by changing the Use District as follows:
The Use District of the hereinafter described premises shall be changed from an I-1 (Light Industrial) and B-2 (Community Business) to an R-O (Residential Office). The Future Land Use map shall be changed from
Commercial / Retail and Light Industrial to Mixed High Density
Residential Neighborhood.
Lots 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and the east 59 feet of Lots 2&3, Block 6, Bolcom’s Addition.
Section 2. The foregoing change shall be noted on the Zoning Map in accordance with City Code Section 11.090.
Section 3. City Code Chapter 1 entitled “General Provisions and Definitions Applicable to the Entire City Code Including Penalty for Violation” and Section 11.99 entitled “Violation a Misdemeanor” are hereby adopted in their entirety, by reference, as though repeated verbatim herein.
Passed by a vote of Yeas
and Nays this 20th Day
of March, 2023.
Yeas 6 Nays 0
ATTEST: Tom Dankert
City Recorder
APPROVED: Steven King
Mayor
This ordinance was introduced on March 20, 2023; approved on March 20, 2023; was published in the Austin Daily Herald on March 25, 2023 and becomes effective April 1, 2023.
ORDINANCE NO. 718