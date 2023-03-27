ORDINANCE NO. 718 Published 9:22 pm Sunday, March 26, 2023

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF AUSTIN, MINNESOTA AMENDING CITY CODE CHAPTER 11 ENTITLED “LAND USE REGULATION (ZONING)” BY CHANGING A LAND USE DISTRICT; AND BY ADOPTING BY REFERENCE,

CITY CODE CHAPTER 1 AND SECTION 11.99 WHICH, AMONG OTHER THINGS, CONTAIN PENALTY PROVISIONS.

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF AUSTIN ORDAINS as follows:

Section 1. City Code Chapter 11 is hereby amended by changing the Use District as follows:

The Use District of the hereinafter described premises shall be changed from an I-1 (Light Industrial) and B-2 (Community Business) to an R-O (Residential Office). The Future Land Use map shall be changed from

Commercial / Retail and Light Industrial to Mixed High Density

Residential Neighborhood.

Lots 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and the east 59 feet of Lots 2&3, Block 6, Bolcom’s Addition.

Section 2. The foregoing change shall be noted on the Zoning Map in accordance with City Code Section 11.090.

Section 3. City Code Chapter 1 entitled “General Provisions and Definitions Applicable to the Entire City Code Including Penalty for Violation” and Section 11.99 entitled “Violation a Misdemeanor” are hereby adopted in their entirety, by reference, as though repeated verbatim herein.

Passed by a vote of Yeas

and Nays this 20th Day

of March, 2023.

Yeas 6 Nays 0

ATTEST: Tom Dankert

City Recorder

APPROVED: Steven King

Mayor

This ordinance was introduced on March 20, 2023; approved on March 20, 2023; was published in the Austin Daily Herald on March 25, 2023 and becomes effective April 1, 2023.

Austin Daily Herald:

Mar. 25, 2023

