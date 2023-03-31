Northern Country Co-op one of 9 freight rail improvement projects by MnDOT Published 4:58 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

Nine freight rail projects will receive a total of $6.95 million in funding to improve freight rail service that supports economic development in different parts of the state, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced this week.

The grants are provided through the Minnesota Rail Service Improvement program with funding approved during the 2021 legislative special session.

Northern County Co-op received $1.2 million to install a rail loop track that will connect to an existing rail line.

Email newsletter signup

MnDOT received 15 applications requesting a total of $14.7 million for this round of MRSI grant funding.

“The number of applications received again this winter continues to show the strong demand for improving freight rail infrastructure throughout the state,” said Peter Dahlberg, MnDOT transportation planning director for rail and freight programs. “Better rail service gives local Minnesota businesses more opportunities to compete in global and national markets.”