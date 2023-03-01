Nancy A. Maloney, 84

Nancy Ann Maloney (Rauh) peacefully passed away on February 27, 2023, the age of 84, at The Cedars of Austin in Austin, MN.

Nancy was born in St. Louis, MO on September 18, 1938, to Ruth (Nesslein) and Cecil Rauh. She grew up in St. Louis, MO, Columbus, Ohio, and Perryville, MO. She graduated from St. Vincent’s High school in Perryville, MO with honors.

Nancy married Vincent Maloney on October 13, 1956, in Perryville, MO. Nancy was introduced to Vince by her brother, Jim, who served in the Korean War with him. They were married for sixty-six years.

Nancy attended Austin Community College and Mankato State University while raising her three children. She received a degree in accounting in 1975. She worked for Stupka and Morem Accounting firm for about three years. She taught business and typing classes for one year at Austin High School which made her decide to go back to college to receive her teaching degree. Eventually, she received her master’s degree in Curriculum Instruction. She began working at Riverland Technical College. Nancy started out teaching business/computer classes and eventually became a lead instructor in the Special Needs Department. Nancy was often seen at home reading carpentry and welding books, so she could assist her students who were in those programs. She taught at Riverland Community College for twenty-seven years. After retirement, Nancy worked one year as a paraprofessional in a first-grade classroom at Banfield Elementary School. Along with teaching reading in school, Nancy tutored students from her home. She had a love for teaching students how to read.

Nancy enjoyed traveling and visiting with family and friends. She had the opportunity to travel to Japan, Columbia, South America, Hawaii as well as several states across the contiguous United States. She especially loved their annual fishing trip Up North on Bottle Lake with Vince, their three children, and Nancy’s mother and siblings/family for fifty plus years.

Nancy’s hobbies included completing crossword puzzles, playing cards (especially with her husband, children, and grandchildren). She became particularly good at playing Bridge, since she would play once or twice a week with her friends. During her early years, she loved sewing clothes for her children. She also did some cross stitching and crocheting. Nancy especially loved spending time with her seven grandchildren and great grandchildren. They always put a beautiful smile on her face.

She is survived by her husband, Vince, Austin, MN; her three children, Mark Maloney, Owatonna, MN, Jim (Dana) Maloney, Fairhope, AL, Laura (Gary) Van Buskirk, Rose Creek, MN; seven grandchildren, Shane (Marina) Maloney, Dylan (Maegan) Maloney, Allan (Brittany) Van Buskirk, Kyle (Andrea) Maloney, Zachary Maloney, Tom (Lydia) Van Buskirk, and Sarah (Jon) Palm; eight great grandchildren; one sibling, John (Carlene) Rauh; many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Ruth; her bothers, Cecil Rauh, Junior, and Jim Rauh; many friends and extended family members.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 11 am on Friday, March 10, 2023 at St. Augustine Catholic Church with Father Greg Leif officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Mayer Funeral Home with a 4 pm rosary. Visitation will also be held one hour before the mass at the church on Friday. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of plants and flowers, the family requests donations to Alzheimer’s Association or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

A special thank-you to the wonderful caregivers at the Cedars of Austin and Mayo Clinic Hospice Care.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com