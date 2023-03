Mower County posting spring weight load restrictions Published 6:33 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

Spring load restrictions will begin on Mower County roadways on Monday, March 13.

Restrictions go into effect when load restriction signs are posted and are effective until signage is removed.

A road map showing the load postings is available on the Mower County website at: www.co.mower.mn.us/DocumentCenter/View/4167/2023-Mower-County-Seasonal-Road-Weight-Limit-Restrictions-eff-31323-w-map