Mower County Farm Bureau commemorates Food Awareness Month Published 6:21 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

Mower County Farm Bureau is recognizing March as Food Awareness Month.

Food Awareness Month was created to bring awareness to all things food from the farmers who grow and raise our food, to food safety and availability.

“Farm Bureau’s Food Awareness Month aims to help American consumers learn about the food they eat every day,” said Marlin Fay, Mower County Farm Bureau President. “Minnesota farmers and ranchers take pride in ensuring safe food choices for Minnesota families.”

Email newsletter signup

To mark the occasion, Mower County Farm Bureau along with other commodity groups in the county will be celebrating the occasion at Jim’s Market Place in Austin, at 2-4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16.

There will be free samples and drawings for the event.

“Farmers are committed to providing safe and healthy food choices for all Americans. As Farm Bureau members, we want to visit with consumers about our shared goal of nutritious and affordable meals for our families,” Fay said.