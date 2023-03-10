Melvin T. Bush, 59

Melvin Tyrone Bush, age 59, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Saint Marys Campus. Melvin was born on September 21, 1963, in Macon, Mississippi, to Albert Bush and Lola (Price) Bush. Melvin married Heather (Gunsallus) Bush at Grace Baptist Church in Austin, Minnesota on October 15, 2005. Heather and Melvin made Austin, Minnesota their home. Melvin held various employment positions over the years and eventually created his own tree trimming business. Melvin was very family oriented and loved spending time with his family. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed fishing. He loved music. Melvin loved to sing and dance whether it was with a partner, a group or completely alone. He was a jokester and loved playing pranks. Melvin loved playing cards. He loved laughter. If you couldn’t find Melvin all you had to do was ask one of his grandchildren “where’s Papa?” because they were usually anywhere he was. Even though Melvin didn’t have a lot he would help anyone that asked. Melvin loved life and will be missed dearly by all that knew him.

Melvin leaves behind his loving wife, Heather; seven children, Rahim, Areryana, Jarvis, Calli, Tameika, Tabarie and Ameisha. He also leaves behind his mother, Lola Bush; siblings, Jesse Dunlap, Nancy Edwards, Ruth Jamison, Evarn Bush, Loretta (John) Bauer, Margaret Bush, Dennis (Kristi) Bush, Walter (Ida) Bush, Kenneth (Melissa) Bush, Anthony (Betsy) Bush and Jennifer Bush; two aunts; multiple grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Melvin was preceded in death by his father, Albert Bush.

A memorial gathering will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin and will be followed by a private family service. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.