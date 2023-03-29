Mehus honored for 38 years with the county Published 2:31 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

The Mower County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday honored a longtime employee of the Mower County Correctional Services and the county in general.

Kelly Mehus was honored for her retirement after 38 years working for the county, first with Correctional Services and then Environmental Services. However, for the past 15 years she has been back working with Correctional Services and was lauded Tuesday during the board’s meeting for her stalwart sense of duty.

“We have been gifted and did hit the jackpot,” said Mower County Correctional Services Director Steve King. “She’s right as rain. Kelly is the model of accountability,” he added, while telling a story of how Mehus was the only employee of Correctional Services to come to work every day during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mehus’ last day will be Friday. She is currently the county’s longest tenured employee.