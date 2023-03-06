Mayo Clinic Health System sites ranked on Newsweek’s ‘Best Hospitals in the US’ list Published 4:47 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin was again recognized by Newsweek on its list of the “Best Hospitals in the U.S.,” which was released on March 1. The Albert Lea and Austin location was ranked among the top 5% of hospitals in the U.S., at No. 193.

In addition, Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, has again been ranked the No. 1 hospital in the world on the Newsweek list of “World’s Best Hospitals.”

Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin is joined on this list by Mayo Clinic Health System locations in La Crosse and Eau Claire, Wisconsin. These hospitals were ranked in the top 2% and 5% respectively of hospitals in the U.S.

“It is an incredible honor to be recognized.,” says Robert Albright, D.O., regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System in Southeast Minnesota. ” Our teams work tirelessly to provide the safest, highest quality and most advanced care to our patients, and these rankings are a testament to their hard work and dedication.”

The Newsweek rankings are based on patient survey results, hospital recommendations from peers gathered through an international survey of more than 80,000 health care professionals, and key performance metrics, such as patient safety, hygiene measures, quality of care and patient-reported outcomes.

The complete lists of the 2023 Best Hospitals in the U.S. and the 2023 World’s Best Hospitals can be found on the Newsweek website.