Marjorie A. Oxley, 93

Marjorie A. Oxley, age 93, of Rochester, Minnesota, formerly of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Willows & Waters Senior Living in Rochester. Marjorie Ann Arndorfer was born in Kossuth County, Iowa, on June 29, 1929, to Michael and Susan (Kellner) Arndorfer. She attended St. Benedict Elementary School and graduated from Corwith High School in 1947. Marjorie was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Gerald Francis Oxley at St. Benedict Catholic Church in St. Benedict, Kossuth County, Iowa on November 8, 1950. Their union was blessed with two daughters, Rebecca and Kathleen. The couple purchased a farm and moved to Blooming Prairie in 1972. Marjorie worked at Iowa State Bank in Algona, Iowa, before beginning her 33-year career as a home health aide for Mower County Public Health, retiring in 2005. She belonged to St. Columbanus Catholic Church in Blooming Prairie, where she served as a CCW unit chairman. Marjorie loved cooking and baking, reading, dancing, and gardening, especially flowers. She also enjoyed going out to eat and watching movies. Most of all, family was her greatest gift. Marjorie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Marjorie is survived by her grandson, Joshua R. Skalisky (Rhonda Chapman fiancé) of Rochester, MN; two sons-in-law, Dan (Lydia) Ditlevson of Northfield, MN and Jim Schunke of Rochester, MN; brother, Eugene Arndorfer of Algona, IA; sisters, Arlene Rice of Chicago, IL, Mary (Marv) Tigges of Algona, IA, and Alice Gramza of Chicago, IL; special cousin, Donna Brown; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Susan Arndorfer; husband, Gerald Oxley; daughters, Rebecca Schunke and Kathleen Ditlevson; brother, Tom Arndorfer; sister, June Reding; sons-in-law, Tom West and Robbin Skalisky; sisters-in-law, Ramona Arndorfer and Bonnie Arndorfer; brothers-in-law, Ron Gramza, Marcel Reding, and Malcom Rice.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at St. Columbanus Catholic Church in Blooming Prairie. Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, at the Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home with a 4:00 p.m. rosary prayer service and will continue on Wednesday morning for one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the St. Columbanus Catholic Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the American Cancer Society or the Lupus Foundation of America. Services are prearranged and performed with Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.