Mardella “Mardy” Danielson, 79

Mardella “Mardy” Danielson, age 79, of Faribault, MN, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023 at her home following an extended illness.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 12:00 P.M. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home and Crematory of Faribault with Pastor Mark Mattison officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will be held at the Meadow Ridge Memorial Park in Faribault.

Mardella Sharon was born on March 10, 1944, in Cresco, Iowa to Homer and Margie (Walden) Bucknell. She graduated from SSA of Waseca in 1962. Mardy married Thomas Danielson in 1963 and they had six children. After 16 years, they parted ways but remained good friends. In 1980 she graduated from Technical College with an accounting degree. Mardy worked at the Evergreen Knoll for 10 years and at the Wells Fargo for 20 years, along with working several part-time jobs. When her children were school age she volunteered as a leader for Cub Scout and Brownies and attended her children’s sporting games. She enjoyed taking her children on road trips across the country and was a world traveler enjoying Europe, Africa, and China the best. Mardy enjoyed fishing, boating, gardening, quilting, and crocheting. She was a member of the Moose Lodge, American Legion, and Eagle’s Club.

Mardy is survived by her children, Shelly (Jeff) Hughes, Tom (Debbie) Danielson Jr., Tony Danielson, and Eulanna (Cory) Hunt; her two brothers, Waldo Bucknell and David (Lisa) Bucknell; her grandchildren, Brianna, Brittané; Brandon, Holly, Shay, Cody; Molly, MaKennon; and 6 great-grandchildren; significant other, James McKay; her traveling partners, Karen (Steve) Briske and good friend, Diana Mullenmeister.

She was preceded in death by her two infant children, Lori Ann and Troy Danielson; parents, Homer and Margie Bucknell; sister-in-law, Kathy Bucknell; and Thomas Danielson Sr.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Mark and Diane Mattison.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory.

