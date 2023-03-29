Lyle woman injured in Wednesday morning crash

Published 2:11 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

By Daily Herald

A Lyle woman was transported to the hospital early Wednesday morning following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 218.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Shannon Louise Kempe, 44, was injured after the 2010 Ford F150  she was driving northbound on 218 left the road and struck a culvert at 22nd Avenue SE at around 7:16 a.m.

She was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin with non-life threatening injuries.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance responded as well.

 

