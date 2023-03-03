Lisa Wiste, 62

Lisa Ann (Heimer) Wiste, 62, of Adams, MN, passed away on March 1, 2023 surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer.

Lisa was born on September 12, 1960 to Herb and Mary Ann (King) Heimer in Osage, IA.

Lisa attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and then went on to graduate from Southland High School in 1979. She attended Austin Vo-Tech for cosmetology. She worked at Hair Plus in Austin from 1981-83. Lisa then purchased and operated her own salon, Uptown Cut, in Adams, from 1983 until she retired in 2020.

She was united in marriage to Jerry Wiste on August 28, 1982 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams. They were blessed with two children, Lyndsey and Michael.

Lisa had many interests and hobbies including camping, walking, biking, shopping, home décor and most of all spending time with family and friends.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Council of Catholic Women serving as a past president and also served on the Adams Pool Board.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry; her daughter, Lyndsey (Tyler) Lemmerman, Zumbrota; her son, Michael (Kate) Wiste, Adams; her 6 grandchildren Maci, Marshall, Marion, and Mallory Lemmerman and Grayson and Nora Wiste; her mother, Mary Ann Heimer, Adams; siblings Ron (Kathy) Heimer, Adams, LeAnn (Brad) Emanuel, Adams, and Amy Heimer, Rochester; her in-laws, Dan Barry, Rice, Betty Retterath, Adams, Steve (Carla) Wiste, Hayfield, Melanie (John) Kasner, Rochester, Tom (Barb) Wiste, Rose Creek; along with many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Herbert Heimer; her sister Lynnette Barry; her brother, Larry Heimer along with 2 infant brothers.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams with Fr. Tom Loomis, Fr. Marty Schaefer, and Fr. Antony Arokiyam concelebrating. Interment will follow at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Rosary will be prayed at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, at the Adams Funeral Home followed by Visitation from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday morning at the funeral home from 9:30-10:30 a.m.