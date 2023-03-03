Letter to the Editor: Recognized National Groundwater Awareness Week Published 5:33 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

Dear Editor:

Anyone who has watched much news this last year has seen stories about drought, diminishing rivers and aquifers, and our nation’s continuing battle against contaminants such as PFAS. The American public is coming to realize a truth that we in the water industry have known for a long-time: access to clean and safe water is not a guarantee but something that must be fought for and never taken for granted.

That is why the Minnesota Water Well Association, The Groundwater Foundation, and the National Ground Water Association will be joining hundreds of organizations across the country in celebrating National Groundwater Awareness Week on March 5-11. National Ground Water Awareness Week, now in its 24th year, is an annual week of awareness, education, and advocacy focusing on one of the nation and state’s most precious resources.

For those Minnesota residents who rely on private water wells, we use this time every year to encourage you to test, tend, and treat your private water system. An annual inspection of your well and its water can not only save you thousands of dollars in potential damages but can also protect the health of your family.

To find a certified water well contractor in your area, you can visit: Wellowner.org

Whether it’s writing a letter to your representative, educating children on the importance of groundwater, or having your own water supply tested and treated, please remember to take time this week and help protect groundwater in Minnesota!

Dave Schulenberg

Minnesota Water Well Association

Executive Director

“Celebrating 101 years!”

