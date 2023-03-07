Letter to the Editor: Drivers licenses for undocumented Published 5:22 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Undocumented persons, also called illegal aliens, are foreign-born people who do not possess a valid visa or other immigration documentation, because they entered the U.S. without inspection, stayed longer than their temporary visa permitted, or otherwise violated the terms under which they were admitted.

Those of the Minnesota House and Senate who voted to pass legislation providing driver’s licenses for ‘undocumented persons’ are in violation of Federal Law 1907, Title 8, U.S.C. § 1324(a) which defines several distinct offenses related to aliens. Subsection 1324(a)(1)(i)-(v) prohibits alien smuggling, domestic transportation of unauthorized aliens … aiding and abetting..

Domestic Transporting — Subsection 1324(a)(1)(A)(ii) makes it an offense for any person who….attempts to transport or move such alien within the United States by means of transportation or otherwise. This is what your Minnesota legislature has done.

H4 should be repealed and those who voted in favor of the bill should be charged with coercion to violate Federal law and violation of Federal law.

Gregory K. Soderberg

Austin, MN