Letter to the Editor: Disappointed in Sen. Dornink’s vote on bonding bill Published 6:15 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Dear Editor,

I am incredibly disappointed in my senator, Gene Dornink, for refusing to put the needs of his constituents first by voting “no” on a bonding bill Thursday.

Not only did he vote against a bill that would have helped our community, he voted against a bill that had the support of fellow Republican, Rep. Patricia Mueller.

Email newsletter signup

We’ve been asking for help for years on this project, and now we’re at risk again of losing funding. Sen. Dornink has said we need tax relief first. I want that too, but that won’t matter when my sewer fees are increasing by 15% this year, 10% in 2024, and 7% in 2025 and 2026.

For years, we have been asking for funding for our new wastewater treatment plant, and now the $14 million in state funding is at risk. We can’t do it alone, and we need the state’s help.

I want to thank Rep. Mueller and Mayor King for the work they’ve done to help Austin. I just wish Sen. Dornink would also represent his community instead of taking orders from St. Paul.

Sincerely,

Rob Spence

Austin, MN