LeRoy Edward Smith

LeRoy E. Smith (Lee) retired to the Great Heavenly Lake on March 21st, 2023, at 8:20 p.m. at Mercy McCune-Brooks Hospital, Carthage, Missouri. With his yellow fishing rod in hand, the Lord welcomed him at the gates of Heaven.

LeRoy was born June 5th, 1946, in Austin, Minnesota, to Roy A. and Maybel (Foster) Smith. He graduated from Austin High School in 1965. He was drafted into the United States Army at 18 and spent most of his military term in Thailand.

After the army, he moved to Carthage, Missouri and worked for branch one – Leggett and Platt, Inc. for 35 years, retiring in 2012. He had a passion for fishing and would spend as much time fishing as he could. He also loved camping and in later years putting puzzles together and playing card games with family.

LeRoy is survived by his wife Jean M. Smith (Bero) of Carthage; three children, Karen J. Shields (Joe), Carrabelle, Florida; Jill McCully, Girard, Kansas; Jeffrey A. Smith (Sharon), Carthage, Missouri; one brother, Allen Smith of Austin, Minnesota; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all.

LeRoy was proceeded in death by his parents Roy A. and Maybel Smith, Eagle Rock, Missouri; one son, Rodney E. Smith; one sister, Doris Frandle of Austin, Minnesota; and one brother, Daniel F. Smith of Carthage, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 1st, 2023, at Ulmer Funeral Home in Carthage, MO. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 31st, 2023. Burial at Park Cemetery in Carthage, Missouri. A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at the VFW Post 2590, following the graveside services. Arrangements are under the direction of Ulmer Funeral Home.

Those wishing to honor his memory may send flowers to Ulmer Funeral Home or make donations in his name to Missouri Conservation in care of Ulmer Funeral Home.

Online Condolences can be made at www.ulmerfh.com.

