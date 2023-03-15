Laurie Kay Steward, 71

Laurie Kay Steward, age 71, of Warsaw, died on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at her home.

Celebration of Life will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault, on Friday, March 17, 2023, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Laurie was born on September 18, 1951, in Austin to Floyd and Arline (Mehlhaff) Fuhrman. She graduated from Austin High School in 1969 and married Gary Steward that same year, they later divorced. Laurie was previously employed by Republic, Northwest and Delta Airlines, she retired in 2012. After retirement, she went on to work as a lunch lady for the Faribault High School. Laurie enjoyed traveling with friends and square dancing.

Email newsletter signup

She is survived by her children, Angie (and Mike) Larson of Medford and Geoff (and Sara) Steward of Faribault; grandchildren, Tony, Brianna and Brittany Larson, Jessie Kellstadt, Griffin and Tristin Steward; several great grandchildren; siblings, Penny (and Ron) Mayzlik and Tom Fuhrman both of Austin; and nephews, Mark and Terry Mayzlik and Eric and Dustin Janning.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Hope, and sister and brother-in-law, Joy and Mike Janning.

Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guestbook.