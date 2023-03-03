Judy Levorson, 77

Judy Beth Levorson, age 77 of rural Northwood, died on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City, Iowa.

A funeral service for Judy will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Lime Creek Evangelical Lutheran Church, 24076-495th St.,

Lake Mills with Pastor Glenn Smith officiating.

Burial will take place at Somber Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, rural Lake Mills.

A visitation for Judy will be on Friday, March 3, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. in

Lake Mills, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Judy Beth (DeFor) Levorson was born on December 10, 1945 to parents Clifford, Sr. and Josephine (Butcher) DeFor. She was baptized and confirmed in the Methodist faith. Judy attended and graduated from high school in Austin, Minnesota. After high school, she went on to attend Mankato State University where she obtained her Bachelor’s degree in education, and she became an elementary teacher in Albert Lea, MN.

After a successful blind date and adequate courting, Judy was married to Albin “Red” Levorson, Jr. in Austin, MN. They made their home in rural Northwood their entire married life, and were blessed with three sons: John, Matthew and Peter. While the boys were young, Judy was grateful to stay home and be the very best Mom she could be. She was a wonderful cook with a menu of tried and true staples, but was never afraid to try a new recipe, and her baked goods were always delicious.

When the boys were older, Judy went back to teaching, this time at Lake Mills Community School. When she retired from LMCS, she and

Red enjoyed traveling and their family, especially their grandchildren.

She was an active member of the Somber Lutheran Congregation in rural Lake Mills, and loved to spend free time with a good book.

Judy is survived by her two sons, Matthew Levorson of Northwood, IA, and Peter (Bridget) Levorson of Ames, IA; and two grandchildren, Eli and Rowan. Judy has two brothers, Donald DeFor of Austin, MN and Clifford, Jr (Margaret) DeFor of Crosby, MN; a brother-in-law Robert Martinson of Lyle, MN; and four nephews Jerry Foote, Jr., Daniel DeFor, Austin DeFor, and Derek DeFor (her Godson). She is also survived by relatives on Red’s side of the family, brothers- and sister-in-law, LeRoy (MaryJo) Levorson of New Ulm, MN, Irwin Levorson of Adel, IA, Paul (Helen) Levorson of Oakfield, WI, and Ruth of Lake Mills, IA; and seven nieces and nephews, Steven Levorson, Kirsten Levorson, James Levorson, Sarah Levorson, Jerome Levorson, David Levorson and Patty Bowen; as well as numerous grand nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Albin “Red”, Jr. in 2012; son John in 2002; a sister Paula Martinson; and two sisters-in-law, Grace Levorson and Wanda Levorson.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221