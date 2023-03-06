John “Jack” Schmieder, 79

John “Jack” Alvin Schmieder, 79, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Ava’s House.

Jack was born July 18, 1943 to James and Alice (Johnson) Schmieder in Austin, MN. Jack graduated from Austin High School in 1960. After high school he attended Augustana College and joined the South Dakota Air National Guard and became a fighter pilot. Later he graduated from the University of Maryland while working at the Pentagon in Washington DC. He flew the F-100 fighter and the A-7.

After retiring from the South Dakota Air National Guard, he was a pilot for Horizon/Alaska Airlines stationed in Portland, OR. He retired as a commercial pilot in 2000 and returned to Sioux Falls in 2007.

Jack loved the thrill of flying and loved to listen to good music. He was always complimented for his taste in good tunes and his big warm smile. So, play a tune, tip a glass of Chard, and think of Jack.

Jack is survived by his brother, Ken Schmieder, Buffalo, NY; and Jack’s companion, Ethel “Blondie” Pavlin of Sioux Falls, SD; and numerous Cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Alice Schmieder; and his sister-in-law, Nancy Julian.

A Graveside Service will be announced at a later date.

Miller Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, SD assisting with arrangements. For online obituary and guest register go to the website at www.millerfh.com.