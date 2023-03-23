Jerome “Jerry” P. Wollenburg, 86, of Rochester, MN passed away Monday, March 20, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Mary’s Campus in Rochester.

Jerome was adopted by Elwin and Evelyn Wollenburg from Brownsdale, MN celebrating his birthday May 11, 1936. He graduated from Austin High School in 1954. He entered Concordia College studying to be a Lutheran Pastor. Shortly after enrollment he joined the U.S. Navy where he became a pilot and served his country with pride. After the Navy, he was employed at Crenlo where he was Plant Superintendent for close to 40 years.

Jerome enjoyed playing and watching baseball. He was an avid Twins fan. He enjoyed singing and especially being involved with his church Mt. Olive Lutheran. He enjoyed taking vacations but most of all he loved spending time with his three granddaughters and his faithful companion his dog Charlie.

Jerome is survived by his wife, Norma; his son and daughter-in-law, Jesse and Nikki Ferden; the joys of his life, Annika, Samaria and Nikola Ferden; one brother, Wayne Wollenburg; two sisters, Sandra Fredrich (Rodney) and Julie Dalager (Mike). Jerome is also survived by four sons from a previous marriage Cris Wollenburg, grandson Hunter, Tully Wollenberg (friend Pam), Jeffrey Wollenburg (Michelle), Phil Wollenburg (Barb), granddaughters, Sara Wollenburg and Nikki Wollenburg Rose (Matt); great grandchildren, Jaxon, Piper and Oliver.

Jerome was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church 2830 18th Ave. NW, Rochester, MN with Pastor Glenn Monson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

The family wishes to thank Mayo Clinic Hospital for the care Jerome received. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cancer Society or Paws and Claws of Rochester.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Wollenburg family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit ww.ranfranzandvinefh.com