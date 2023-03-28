Jeffrey Bednar, 54

Jeffrey “Jeff” Bednar, 54, of Peterson, Minnesota, passed away March 24, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System – Austin surrounded by his family after a battle with colorectal cancer and liver failure.

Jeff was born in St. James, Minnesota and adopted by Margaret (Hoeppner) and Bernard Bednar. He grew up in Austin with his sister Karen and attended school at St. Augustine’s grade school and Pacelli Catholic High School – Class of 1987. He graduated from the Austin Vo-Tech Carpentry Program (now Riverland). Jeff talked often of his lifelong friendships that were made and the fun experiences that they had. He was united in marriage to Traci Linn in August of 1991. They had two great kids together – Samantha and Michael. They later divorced.

He went into the construction field and really enjoyed his career. Jeff worked for Joseph Construction first, then onto Benike, Weis Builders, and Enclave Construction. While working on his many projects, he traveled the country and shared lots of stories of his adventures. Jeff was very proud of what he did and would often say “That was my project” or “I built that”. His many hobbies included doing side projects like making cabinets, building garages, and roofing houses.

Most of all, Jeff really enjoyed getting together with his family and friends, whether it be 4th of July parties, Super Bowl get-togethers, taking trips in his Jeep or going to Vikings games. He never turned down a game of cards, dice, corn hole, darts, and of course pull tabs. One thing he valued most was his family, grandchildren, and all of his friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Bernard “Buddy” and Margaret Bednar.

Jeff is survived by his daughter, Sam (Zach) White; son, Michael Bednar; his three grandchildren, Avery and Hunter White and Torryn Bednar; sister, Karen (Greg) Hovland; nephews: Travis (Kirsten) Fuerstenberg and Tony (Katie Reed) Fuerstenberg; niece, Leslie (Troy) Peil; brother-in-law, Jerry Fuerstenberg; special friend, Tara Finbraaten-Blom and many many other friends.

The family would like to thank the many providers and nursing staff at Mayo Clinic Health System – Austin for making his final moments comfortable for him and his many visitors. Also, thank you to Dr Xie in Oncology at Mayo Rochester for believing and allowing him the opportunity to try to fight his cancer.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 1st at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with Father Jim Steffes officiating. Visitation will be at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary on Friday, March 31st from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Austin, Minnesota.