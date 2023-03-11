Jamey Helgeson: 28th annual Rose Sale — where promise lives, hope blossoms Published 6:00 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

Roses are the perfect way to brighten up your home or office, while also making a difference in the lives of individuals with disabilities.

All proceeds from the Rose Sale Fundraiser will go directly towards supporting our organization’s mission of providing resources, advocacy, and support to individuals with disabilities and their families. By purchasing roses, you are helping us provide valuable services to those in need.

Ordering is easy and convenient. Simply visit our website or call our office to place your order. We appreciate your support and look forward to sharing the beauty of these roses with you. Thank you for joining us in our mission to create a more inclusive and supportive community for individuals with disabilities.

If you have any questions, please call 507-433-8994, email info@lifemowercounty.org or visit https://www.lifemowercounty.org/rosesale.

Long-stemmed red roses and lollipop ​(multi-colored) roses are available.

Sale Dates: Now through Tuesday, March 28

​Pick-Up and Delivery Day: Tuesday, April 11

Pick-Up: Roses can be picked-up between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at LIFE Mower County, 401 2nd Ave NE, Austin

Delivery: Roses will be delivered between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. in Austin only.

Beer, Bacon and Beignets fundraiser for LIFE Mower County

A Beer, Bacon and Beignets tasting fundraiser, will be held on Saturday, April 29, from 1-5 p.m. at Packer Arena in Austin. Beer, Bacon and Beignets is a delicious and fun event that brings together three of the most beloved indulgences in American cuisine.

Guests will be welcomed with the inviting aroma of sizzling bacon and the sweet fragrance of freshly-made beignets.

They will have the opportunity to sample a wide selection of beers from local breweries.

As a fundraiser, the beer, bacon, and beignets tasting event provides an opportunity for guests to indulge in their favorite treats while supporting LIFE Mower County. Tickets range from $15 to $45 and can be purchased at www.lifemowercounty.org/bbb2023

71st annual Meeting and Awards

We would like to cordially invite you to our annual Meeting and Awards ceremony on Monday, March 25, 2023, beginning with a complimentary meal at 5:30 p.m. with the meeting beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Our organization is dedicated to serving individuals with disabilities, and this event is an opportunity for us to recognize those who have made significant contributions to our cause. Join us as we celebrate the achievements of our community and honor those who have gone above and beyond to support our mission.

Please pre-register by March 22 by calling 507-433-8994 or email info@lifemowercounty.org.

Upcoming Events

Monday: People First Aktion Club

Tuesday: Creative Arts with Peggy

Wednesday: Special Olympics Bowling, Youth/Family Special Olympics Young Athletes

Thursday: Special Olympics Cornhole

Friday: Shamrockin’ and Rollin’ Dance with Eclipse

Saturday: Lunch and a Movie

March 19: Harlem Globetrotters

March 20: Youth/Family Movie

March 21: Bingo

March 22: Special Olympics Bowling

March 22: Youth/Family Bowling

March 23: Movie and Munchies, Roots and Boots Concert, Youth/Family Breakfast with the Easter Bunny and Easter Egg hunt, LeRoy Dinner Theater

You can see the full calendar at https://tinyurl.com/LIFEMCCalendar