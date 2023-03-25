Irene Rose Kruger, 89

Irene Rose Kruger, age 89, loving mother of four and loving grandmother of three passed away peacefully in the early hours of 17th of March, 2023.

Irene loved to be called “Mima” by her grandchildren. She shared the same birthday as her granddaughter, Kayla.

She was born in Cherokee, Iowa on October 10, 1933 to Herbert and Sophia Lynn.

Irene was mother to Timothy, Patty, Kelly and Michael. She raised her children with love and devotion with her husband Lorin. She was also a wonderful and doting grandmother to Jack, Joshua and Kayla.

As property/business owner, Irene was known for her gift in decorating. Her hobbies included collecting teddy bears and bird houses. She loved her flowers. She would call her flowers her English garden. She was also very fond of traveling. She traveled many times to England and enjoyed every moment. She was most proud of her children and grandchildren. Above all she was the warmest and kindest of people you ever met! Irene is sending us flowers from heaven. She is forever in our hearts!

She is survived by her children Timothy (Ellen) Kruger, Patty (John) Brown, Kelly (Susan) Kruger and Michael Kruger; grandchildren Jack Brown, Joshua Brown, Kayla Kruger; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband Lorin Kruger; siblings, Florence Voss, Viola Skov, Clyde Lynn, Ila Daly, Helen McCann, Robert Lynn, Darlene Smith (twin), Kay Hage and Jean Rasmussen.

Services will be held at Mayer Funeral Home in Austin, Minnesota on April 8. Visitation is at 10:00 am. Rosary and service at 11:00 am. Luncheon to follow at the Hormel Historic Home.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com